Zacks Investment Research Lowers Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

LSF stock opened at $33.19 on Wednesday.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laird Superfood will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott Mcguire sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $30,362.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $119,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,570 shares of company stock worth $761,476 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood during the first quarter valued at about $542,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 27.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after buying an additional 58,361 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 66.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 119.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

