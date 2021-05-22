Zacks Investment Research Lowers RH (NYSE:RH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH (NYSE:RH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $660.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “RH’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company has been benefiting from its strength of the multi-channel platform and membership model which has enabled it to engage with customers virtually and not chase demand through promotions. RH has been exhibiting strong profitability, buoyed by its focus on improving profit margins, and creating a new and differentiating shopping experience with the addition of hospitality (restaurants and cafes) in new galleries. Focus on elevating the brand and architecting an integrated operating platform have aided RH in becoming one of the few retailers with expanding margins, rising operating earnings, while driving significantly higher returns on invested capital. However, rising raw material prices and freight prices are concerns.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $534.00.

RH stock traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $605.93. 511,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,835. RH has a 52-week low of $185.38 and a 52-week high of $733.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $647.06 and its 200 day moving average is $514.97.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The business had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in RH by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth about $706,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

