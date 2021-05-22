Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $151.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Elbit Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $110.69 and a 1-year high of $151.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.38 and its 200-day moving average is $132.73.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.45. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elbit Systems will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Elbit Systems by 112.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

