Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) to Hold

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

PAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.73. The stock had a trading volume of 59,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,639. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $118.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,627,000 after buying an additional 46,421 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,219,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 278,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,026,000 after buying an additional 49,445 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,366,000. 11.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

