Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of The ODP Corporation have surpassed the industry in the past six months. The company is benefiting from growth in its digital platform, supported by prudent omni-channel offerings. The company is on track with digital transformation of its business. It has also made notable progress on its B2B pivot. Moreover, the company is progressing with the spin-off of its Business Solutions Division contract unit, Grand & Toy, and independent regional office-supply distribution operations. The separation is expected to be completed during the first half of 2022. . The spin-off is likely to improve strategic focus and create long-term value for shareholders. However, continued business disruptions caused by the pandemic are a concern. During first-quarter 2021, disruptions in contract channel affected the Business Solutions Division sales.”

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of The ODP from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of The ODP stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.70. 276,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,775. The ODP has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. The ODP had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The ODP will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ODP announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 11,000 shares of The ODP stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $497,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of The ODP stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $1,149,259.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,613 shares of company stock worth $2,112,894. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in The ODP during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in The ODP by 37.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in The ODP by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The ODP by 2,651.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

