Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vontier (NYSE:VNT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.63.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.35. Vontier has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Vontier’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $284,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $102,916,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth $67,584,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 77.4% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,701,000 after buying an additional 2,215,053 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 103.4% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,210,000 after buying an additional 2,085,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

