Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) & IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) and IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

This table compares Zealand Pharma A/S and IVERIC bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S $6.20 million 217.57 -$85.67 million ($2.54) -12.22 IVERIC bio N/A N/A -$58.86 million ($1.39) -5.03

IVERIC bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zealand Pharma A/S. Zealand Pharma A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IVERIC bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zealand Pharma A/S and IVERIC bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 2 0 3.00 IVERIC bio 0 1 1 0 2.50

Zealand Pharma A/S presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.51%. IVERIC bio has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.98%. Given IVERIC bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IVERIC bio is more favorable than Zealand Pharma A/S.

Volatility and Risk

Zealand Pharma A/S has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IVERIC bio has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zealand Pharma A/S and IVERIC bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S -214.31% -38.34% -30.40% IVERIC bio N/A -45.42% -41.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Zealand Pharma A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of IVERIC bio shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of IVERIC bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IVERIC bio beats Zealand Pharma A/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua. Its product pipeline includes Dasiglucagon single use syringe or autoinjector that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas has completed Phase II clinical trials for automated diabetes management; Dasiglucagon that is in Phase III clinical trials for congenital hyperinsulinism and in Phase II clinical trials for post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia. The company is also developing glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of short bowel syndrome. Zealand Pharma A/S has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Alexion; and Beta Bionics, Inc. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). It is also developing STAR or OPH2005 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis type 10 (LCA10) and autosomal recessive stargardt disease (STGD1); IC-500, a high temperature requirement A serine peptidase 1 protein inhibitors for the treatment of GA and other age-related retinal diseases; IC-100 for the treatment of rhodopsin-mediated autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and IC-200 for the treatment of IRDs associated with mutations in the BEST1 gene. In addition, the company develops OPH2001 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial of various doses of Zimura monotherapy for the treatment of GA; OPH2000, which has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial of various doses of Zimura administered in combination with Lucentis for the treatment of wet AMD; OPH2007 that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of wet AMD; and OPH2002, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy. Its discovery and research programs include miniCEP290 program for LCA10; miniABCA4 Program for STGD1; and miniUSH2A Program for usher syndrome type 2A-Related IRDs. The company was formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation and changed its name to IVERIC bio, Inc. in April 2019. IVERIC bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.