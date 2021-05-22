Zen Protocol (ZP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $879,815.82

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 41.9% lower against the US dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $879,815.82 and approximately $48.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0389 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.80 or 0.01076875 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000699 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00160471 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000522 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

