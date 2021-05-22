Zenfuse Market Capitalization Tops $5.09 Million (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0904 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zenfuse has traded down 49.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $5.09 million and $289,688.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00066148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00017443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.12 or 0.00919356 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00092523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,324,523 coins. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

