ZeroSwap Price Reaches $0.55 on Major Exchanges (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last week, ZeroSwap has traded down 48.8% against the dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $27.11 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00065178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00016923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $355.31 or 0.00920122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00091534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,070,372 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

