Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $10,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,988,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,953 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,989 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $304,733,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,701,000 after acquiring an additional 406,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,660,000 after acquiring an additional 288,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $167.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,045.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $180.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.62.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.95.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

