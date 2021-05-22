Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th.

Zoetis has a payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Zoetis to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

NYSE ZTS opened at $176.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $177.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.67.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

