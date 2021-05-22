ZumCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.76 Million (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $174,149.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000141 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

