Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $586,000 Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 87.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,360 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 149,824 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 3D Systems by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,317,108 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $202,443,000 after buying an additional 1,531,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,791 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $16,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,343,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,071 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 79,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $27.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,309.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Insiders sold 24,573 shares of company stock valued at $596,787 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

