Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,160,000 after acquiring an additional 298,655 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,957,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,376,000 after purchasing an additional 367,009 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,590,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,008,000 after buying an additional 186,240 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $64,608,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,739,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $87.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.50 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.89 and a 200 day moving average of $145.11.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Benchmark cut their target price on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

