Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 84.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TTEC were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $101.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.85.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

