Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 10,466 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,466 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,471,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,319,000 after buying an additional 481,395 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,402,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,527,000 after purchasing an additional 341,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Antero Midstream by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,681,000 after purchasing an additional 347,930 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,284,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,326,000 after purchasing an additional 150,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AM opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

