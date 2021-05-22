Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,130 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 863,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $7,377,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $10.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $13.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

