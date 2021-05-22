ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,079 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 105.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,075,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 1,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.70.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $60,323,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $411.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,295,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $394.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

