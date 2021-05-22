ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,275 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.10% of MGP Ingredients worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 368.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 18.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Terrence P. Dunn sold 4,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $263,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,310.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $248,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,819 shares of company stock worth $1,080,429 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MGPI shares. TheStreet upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,015. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.06. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $71.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

