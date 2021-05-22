ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 848,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after buying an additional 351,033 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 126,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.95. 21,144,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,508,297. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $223.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.74.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

