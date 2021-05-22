ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $391,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,551,000 after acquiring an additional 89,230 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,965,000 after acquiring an additional 77,625 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 129,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,645,000 after acquiring an additional 60,412 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $15,407,000.

Shares of VBK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.21. The stock had a trading volume of 133,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,740. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.32 and a 12 month high of $304.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.23.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

