Zynecoin (ZYN) 1-Day Volume Hits $121,855.00

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Zynecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zynecoin has a total market cap of $11.50 million and approximately $121,855.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zynecoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00065752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00017809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.87 or 0.00921221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00091955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Zynecoin Coin Profile

Zynecoin (CRYPTO:ZYN) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zynecoin’s official website is www.zynecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Zynecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zynecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zynecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zynecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zynecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zynecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.