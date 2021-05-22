Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

ZYNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $199.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.83.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 610,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 257,036 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 40,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

