-$0.01 EPS Expected for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is ($0.15). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.20.

HSKA stock traded up $6.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $204.26. The company had a trading volume of 76,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,015. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.30 and a beta of 1.69. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $80.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Heska by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,202,000 after acquiring an additional 267,746 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the first quarter worth $21,731,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter worth $13,680,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Heska by 144.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,305,000 after acquiring an additional 92,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Heska by 735.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after acquiring an additional 76,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

