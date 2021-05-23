$0.05 EPS Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Tenable posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $713,550.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,705.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 26,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $1,178,028.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,224,418.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,560 shares of company stock worth $9,521,581 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 14.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TENB stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.12. 670,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,974. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.29 and a beta of 1.71. Tenable has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.48.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

