-$0.08 EPS Expected for Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Inotiv’s earnings. Inotiv also reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Inotiv will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inotiv.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the first quarter worth about $252,000. 13.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NOTV traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.39. The stock had a trading volume of 121,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,390. The company has a market capitalization of $417.75 million, a P/E ratio of -79.97 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.80. Inotiv has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $30.43.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

