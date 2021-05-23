$0.08 EPS Expected for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. OptimizeRx reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $3,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,278 shares in the company, valued at $12,598,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $664,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,624.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,562,773 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 67,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after acquiring an additional 48,014 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

OPRX traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,598. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.82. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,629.54 and a beta of 0.63.

OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

