-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.17). Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABEO. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

In other news, CAO Edward Carr sold 20,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $37,823.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 226,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,638.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $84,914.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,586.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,854 shares of company stock valued at $364,138 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 92,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 330,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 83,907 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,090,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 193,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 87,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

ABEO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 860,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,121. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $160.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.42. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

