-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) This Quarter

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021

Brokerages expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.17). Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABEO. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

In other news, CAO Edward Carr sold 20,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $37,823.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 226,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,638.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $84,914.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,586.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,854 shares of company stock valued at $364,138 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 92,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 330,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 83,907 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,090,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 193,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 87,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

ABEO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 860,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,121. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $160.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.42. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.