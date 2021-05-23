-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) to report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.19). Genocea Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genocea Biosciences.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genocea Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Shares of GNCA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 104,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.64. Genocea Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

