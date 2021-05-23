$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.27. Avantor reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. Avantor’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other Avantor news, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $575,346.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,000.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,778,247 shares of company stock valued at $85,340,187. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,662,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742,336 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Avantor by 825.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $246,656,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,022 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $146,515,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVTR traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.17. 2,904,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,197,272. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 107.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

