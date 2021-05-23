$0.46 EPS Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. First Community reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,367. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $147.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14. First Community has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $22.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in First Community by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 517,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 26,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Community by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of First Community by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 379,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of First Community by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 314,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 69,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Community by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 65,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

