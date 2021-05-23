-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) to announce ($0.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.48). Relay Therapeutics posted earnings of ($6.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Relay Therapeutics.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $1,822,644.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,518.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.09. 285,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,509. Relay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.06.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.