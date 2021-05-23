-$0.61 EPS Expected for Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) will report ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.54). Lyra Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($1.74). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lyra Therapeutics.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYRA shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYRA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYRA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.29. 72,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,585. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

