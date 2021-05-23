$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.72. Avaya reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 775%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVYA. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities lowered Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Shares of NYSE AVYA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.10. 711,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,122. Avaya has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -93.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 905.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

