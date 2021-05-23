$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. Omega Healthcare Investors posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.43.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 502,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after acquiring an additional 305,055 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,721. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $27.39 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

