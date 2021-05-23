-$0.85 EPS Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.73). Editas Medicine posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 97.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($3.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.23) to ($3.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.62) to ($3.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 510.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $4,897,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $902,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDIT stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $33.21. 691,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.93. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.32.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

