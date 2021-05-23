$1.00 EPS Expected for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will announce earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $0.91. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.56. 254,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,380. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

In related news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,385,133.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $1,047,039.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,530.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,535 shares of company stock worth $3,324,316. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 78,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $45,226,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,670,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

