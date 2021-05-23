$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.04 billion. Prologis posted sales of $944.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year sales of $4.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,372,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.22 and its 200 day moving average is $104.06. Prologis has a 1-year low of $85.93 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

