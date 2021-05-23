$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Analysts expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to announce $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.11. American Water Works posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.12. 1,605,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,645. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $118.05 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.70 and a 200-day moving average of $153.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in American Water Works by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

