$1.32 EPS Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.38. QCR reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 21.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on QCRH shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

QCRH traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.24. 28,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,102. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.46. The firm has a market cap of $748.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.17. QCR has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of QCR by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

