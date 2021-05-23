$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will announce $1.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Avangrid reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year sales of $6.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGR. Barclays assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 621.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGR traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.80. The stock had a trading volume of 651,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,547. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $40.11 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average of $48.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.13%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

