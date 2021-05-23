1,055,985 Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Acquired by Cqs Us LLC

Cqs Us LLC purchased a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,055,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,773,000. News makes up approximately 1.7% of Cqs Us LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in News by 1,680.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of News by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of News by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the period. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 612,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05. News Co. has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.52 and a beta of 1.64.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

In other News news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch purchased 115,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,984,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

