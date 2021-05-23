1,088 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Iron Financial LLC

Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $387.22. 892,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,697. The company has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.44.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.