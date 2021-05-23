10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $480 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.98 million.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $158.17. 824,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,332. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $72.04 and a one year high of $203.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.26.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. As a group, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.70.

In other news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total value of $261,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,726.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $1,473,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,010.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 217,832 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,154. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

