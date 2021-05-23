15,766 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,766 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $221.52. 2,463,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,292. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $161.41 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $147.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.40.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

