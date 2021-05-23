$17.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report sales of $17.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.26 billion. Wells Fargo & Company reported sales of $17.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year sales of $71.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.48 billion to $73.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $70.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.98 billion to $73.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

WFC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 27,312,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,844,594. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The company has a market capitalization of $189.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

