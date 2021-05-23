$195.69 Million in Sales Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to post $195.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $199.50 million and the lowest is $190.58 million. Verint Systems reported sales of $291.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $863.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $862.30 million to $865.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $918.49 million, with estimates ranging from $914.90 million to $920.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $351.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.50 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of VRNT stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $45.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,795. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.87. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $115,555.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,554.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

