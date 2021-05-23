$2.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to post $2.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public reported sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year sales of $9.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.64 billion to $10.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.15 billion to $10.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share.

WLTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.57.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $262.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,142. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 37,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,894,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after purchasing an additional 739,568 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,658,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $1,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

