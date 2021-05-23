2,366 Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Bought by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.23.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,303. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.03. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

